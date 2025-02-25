UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Stock Price

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GPMT. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of NYSE GPMT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. 41,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $5.01.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 111.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 237.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

