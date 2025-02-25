Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 94 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 205.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock opened at $117.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -184.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average is $93.21.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total value of $1,230,525.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares in the company, valued at $27,823,806.18. The trade was a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,889. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Twilio from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Twilio from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.74.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

