Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 757 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth about $6,905,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2,479.2% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $66.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.63. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.0812 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

