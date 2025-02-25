Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $1.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

