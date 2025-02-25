Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 7,284 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,987,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,696,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after acquiring an additional 405,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,401,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,771,000 after purchasing an additional 394,782 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,576,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 63,821 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.9999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.