Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 2.6% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GDS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after buying an additional 989,192 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after acquiring an additional 246,803 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after acquiring an additional 209,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after acquiring an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM stock opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

