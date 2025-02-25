Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Tuniu shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 350,947 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tuniu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 million, a PE ratio of -102,000.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tuniu had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 6.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tuniu by 13.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 16,248 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tuniu by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 74,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Tuniu during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

