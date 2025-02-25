Tull Financial Group Inc. Invests $11.64 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Tull Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,642,000. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Tull Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Tull Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,519,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 66,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 43,853 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 580.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 297,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,722,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

VOOV stock opened at $190.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $170.26 and a 1 year high of $199.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

