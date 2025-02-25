TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 388 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up about 49.2% of TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hiley Hunt Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Hiley Hunt Wealth Management now owns 54,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $71.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

