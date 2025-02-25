TruNorth Capital Management LLC Sells 3,038 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,549,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

