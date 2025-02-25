TruNorth Capital Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KBWR stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $46.02 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

