TruNorth Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.10.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

