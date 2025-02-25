Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (TPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Triple Point Venture VCT Plc (LON:TPV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 6th, Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TPV opened at GBX 89.50 ($1.13) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.42. Triple Point Venture VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 89 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.50 ($1.19). The company has a market cap of £63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.67 and a beta of 0.06.

