Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of Trimble worth $10,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $364,984,000 after acquiring an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.7% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after purchasing an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 49.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after buying an additional 676,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 22.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,594,000 after buying an additional 136,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TRMB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Trimble Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

