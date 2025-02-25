TriMas (TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $226.27 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriMas Price Performance

NASDAQ TRS opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. TriMas has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $28.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.58 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRS

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.