Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 14,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $439.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $419.70 and a 52 week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.96.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $555.60.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

