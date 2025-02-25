Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.