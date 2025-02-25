Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $52.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $52.53.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Finding Hidden Gems: Unconventional Penny Stock Investing
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Price Targets on NVIDIA Rise in Front of Earnings
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Archer Aviation Stock Skids: Mistaking Progress for Bad News?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.