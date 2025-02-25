TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Reduced by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,314.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,307.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,321.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,892,616. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,647 shares of company stock valued at $151,878,163. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

