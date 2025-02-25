Transcendent Capital Group LLC Sells 6,303 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7,468.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHM opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.76 and a 52 week high of $48.19.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

