Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPIP stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.77.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

