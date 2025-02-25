Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $10,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average is $59.91. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.