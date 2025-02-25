Transcendent Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Capital Group Core Equity ETF makes up 2.4% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,668,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,050 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,986,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,833 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $12,089,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,532,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after acquiring an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 519,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 273,013 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $36.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $34.84.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

