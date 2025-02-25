Transcendent Capital Group LLC Invests $122,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 37,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEF stock opened at $93.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.02 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2964 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

