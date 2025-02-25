Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $44,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

EMB opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

