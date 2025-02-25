Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,600.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 608,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,427,000 after acquiring an additional 606,411 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 446.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,410,000 after purchasing an additional 195,520 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 47.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 454,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,271 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 245.1% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 114,151 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 822,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,924,000 after buying an additional 100,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $272.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $187.53 and a 1-year high of $272.32.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.