Transcendent Capital Group LLC Has $212,000 Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 841.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

