Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 51,558 Shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 347.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares during the period. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF accounts for 1.7% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned about 0.07% of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 308,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter.

Get US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF alerts:

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TBIL opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.94.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1744 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.