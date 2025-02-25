Transcendent Capital Group LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in Inspire International ETF (NYSEARCA:WWJD – Free Report) by 2,095.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Inspire International ETF were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWJD. Trust Point Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inspire International ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in Inspire International ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 323,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire International ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inspire International ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Inspire International ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter.

Inspire International ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA WWJD opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The firm has a market cap of $306.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. Inspire International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.48 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Inspire International ETF Company Profile

The Inspire International ESG ETF (WWJD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Inspire Global Hope Ex-US index. The fund offers exposure to equity in large firms outside the US, screened for biblical values per the index provider and weighted equally. WWJD was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Inspire.

