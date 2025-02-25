Transcendent Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,193.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV stock opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $66.64 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.57.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

