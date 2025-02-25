Transcendent Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Transcendent Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,169,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,765,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 971,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,419,000 after purchasing an additional 520,531 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,939,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,223,000 after purchasing an additional 421,804 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.12. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $37.38.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

