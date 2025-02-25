TPXimpact (LON:TPX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of TPXimpact Holdings plc (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.10 ($0.30), with a volume of 211752 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

TPXimpact Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.15. The stock has a market cap of £21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.01.

TPXimpact (LON:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 28th. The company reported GBX 1.20 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TPXimpact had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. Analysts predict that TPXimpact Holdings plc will post 4.2995839 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPXimpact

We believe in a world enriched by people-powered digital transformation. Working in collaboration with organisations, we’re on a mission to accelerate positive change and build a future where people, places and the planet are supported to thrive.

Led by passionate people, TPXimpact works closely with its clients in agile, multidisciplinary teams; challenging assumptions, testing new approaches and building confidence and capabilities.

