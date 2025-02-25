Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Plans — Dividend of $0.37

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.365 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TYG stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 9,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $391,099.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,066,901 shares in the company, valued at $45,300,616.46. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 1,500,000 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,000,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

