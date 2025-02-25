Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – February 24th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Nebius Group, and Celsius are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks are shares of companies that have a market capitalization typically between $2 billion and $10 billion. These companies often strike a balance between the stability of large cap firms and the growth potential of small cap stocks, making them attractive to investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 71,815,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,345,328. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Nebius Group (NBIS)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS traded down $3.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 19,972,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,465,667. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.37. Nebius Group has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $50.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 2.57.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.42. 14,028,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,361,152. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.24.

