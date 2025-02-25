Top Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 24th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Digital Realty Trust, Sunrun, and BCE are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that primarily produce, distribute, or support digital content, including social media platforms, streaming services, online publishing, and digital advertising. These stocks are often influenced by trends in technology adoption, consumer engagement online, and the rapid pace of innovation within the digital landscape. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE:BABA traded down $13.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,781,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,807,723. The stock has a market cap of $309.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $145.30.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Adobe stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $444.28. 802,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,064. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,033,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,466. The company has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.51 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,703,667. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $7.87 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47.

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 667,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,923. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.38, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

