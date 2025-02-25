TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Up 17.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded up 17.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00). 47,962,828 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 14,248,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Trading Up 17.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

