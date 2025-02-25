Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 23,125 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,737 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 1.3% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of NXP Semiconductors worth $53,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GDS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 55,740 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $233.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $198.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

