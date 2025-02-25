Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 20,787 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,787 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of NRG Energy worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 27,231.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 146,233 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NRG Energy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,891,191.68. The trade was a 48.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,780,794.02. This trade represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

