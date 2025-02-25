Todd Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,173 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $26,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 22.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,630,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 288,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.44. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $68.50.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. Research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

