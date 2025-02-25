Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $31,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $283.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $232.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total transaction of $5,005,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 185,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.95, for a total value of $15,193,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,214 shares in the company, valued at $37,514,907.30. This trade represents a 28.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,492 shares of company stock valued at $28,571,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Shares of RCL opened at $237.49 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

