Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $41,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

NYSE ORCL opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $475.48 billion, a PE ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

