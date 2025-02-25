Todd Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Amdocs worth $36,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,363,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,700,000 after buying an additional 696,136 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 123.2% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 759,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,409,000 after purchasing an additional 419,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1,207.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,768,000 after purchasing an additional 250,918 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 10.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,498,000 after purchasing an additional 158,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 338.3% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 167,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 128,919 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

