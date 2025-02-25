Todd Asset Management LLC Has $21.23 Million Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 584,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,280 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $21,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 122.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on BTI. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

BTI stock opened at $38.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.58. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.74.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.