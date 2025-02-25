Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,363 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,238 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Akamai Technologies worth $25,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKAM opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $113.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.65%. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $93,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,840.22. The trade was a 5.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

