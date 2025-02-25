Todd Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,854 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Barclays comprises approximately 1.1% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Barclays worth $46,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,335,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,608 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $21,514,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 3,073.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 667,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,432,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,149,000 after purchasing an additional 667,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Price Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 20.81%. Analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

