Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $22.76. 61,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 68,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Tiptree alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Tiptree

Tiptree Stock Up 10.4 %

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

(Get Free Report)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tiptree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiptree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.