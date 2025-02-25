Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Price Up 14.4% – What’s Next?

Feb 25th, 2025

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPTGet Free Report) shares shot up 14.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.86 and last traded at $22.76. 61,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 68,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tiptree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Tiptree Stock Up 10.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $813.94 million, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Tiptree by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tiptree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

