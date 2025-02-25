Timo Lehne Sells 10,964 Shares of SThree plc (LON:STEM) Stock

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) insider Timo Lehne sold 10,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.15), for a total value of £27,410 ($34,591.12).

Timo Lehne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Timo Lehne purchased 22 shares of SThree stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,632 ($71.08).

On Monday, January 13th, Timo Lehne bought 21 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.41) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 5,670 ($71.55).

On Thursday, December 12th, Timo Lehne bought 21 shares of SThree stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 276 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,796 ($73.14).

Shares of LON:STEM opened at GBX 248.75 ($3.14) on Tuesday. SThree plc has a 52-week low of GBX 221.50 ($2.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 457.50 ($5.77). The stock has a market cap of £324.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 337.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

SThree ( LON:STEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported GBX 37.40 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SThree had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.90%. On average, research analysts expect that SThree plc will post 38.490881 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.92) price target on shares of SThree in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.79) target price on shares of SThree in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

About SThree

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. We are the only global specialist talent partner focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (‘STEM’), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 7,200 clients across 11 countries. Our Group’s c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences and Engineering sectors.

