Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Sold by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thryv makes up about 1.9% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Thryv worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,431,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 35,073 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on THRY. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thryv from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Thryv in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRY opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $772.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

