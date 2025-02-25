The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,101 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

