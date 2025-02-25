The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 23,477 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $161,991.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60.

RealReal Stock Up 6.3 %

RealReal stock opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $753.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchorage Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,675,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the 4th quarter worth $17,138,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $11,989,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,370,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RealReal by 413.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,053,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 848,640 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

