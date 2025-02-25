The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 117.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,899 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.32% of New York Times worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in New York Times by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,074,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,168,000 after buying an additional 118,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,428,000 after acquiring an additional 32,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,932,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,978,000 after acquiring an additional 154,509 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,353,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,536,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,078 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of New York Times from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on New York Times from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

New York Times Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYT opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $58.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 40.45%.

About New York Times



The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

